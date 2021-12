Story by Chris Dusterhoff

Third time was the charm for the Franklin football team. On their third trip to the state championship in the last seven years the Lions won a shootout over Gunter Thursday night, 49-35.

Malcolm Murphy paced the lions with 287 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns on 15 carriers. Bryson Washington added 165 yards and 3 touchdowns and Bobby Washington had 96 yards on the ground to help Franklin set the 3A state championship record for yards rushing in a game at 523.