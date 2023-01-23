Four Domestic Violence Crimes In Three Years Results In A Five Year Prison Sentence For A Bryan Man

A Bryan man who admits to four domestic violence crimes during the last three years is headed to prison. A plea agreement between 30 year old Dominique Lovings and the Brazos County district attorney’s office includes a five year sentence.

Lovings pleaded guilty to strangling the mother of his children three times during a two month period in 2020.

Lovings has been in jail since January of last year, when he was arrested for violating bond conditions after contacting that victim, assaulting another woman, and being in possession of a gun.

Online court records show Lovings was sentenced to six months for misdemeanor family assault that took place in 2010. And prosecution was barred in a 2009 case involving misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 30 year old Dominique Lovings pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 5 years in prison for the domestic violence offenses of Violation of Bond Conditions by Assault, Continuous Violation of Bond Conditions, and Assault—Strangulation with a Prior Conviction. Lovings also pled guilty to State Jail Felony Interference with an Emergency Call with a Prior Conviction and was sentenced to 15 months in the State Jail facility.

On January 14, 2020, Bryan Police officers responded to a 911 call in which a witness reported that Lovings had strangled the mother of his children. On the call, dispatch could hear Lovings admitting that he had assaulted the woman. Lovings was also heard threatening the woman if she were to report the incident to police.

When officers arrived at the location, Lovings was not present. Officers noticed a red mark on the woman’s neck consistent with her report that Lovings had slapped her face, grabbed her neck, and began slamming her head against a wall. She told officers this occurred after Lovings became angry as she was trying to leave for work. She said that during the assault, she tried to scream but couldn’t and had a hard time breathing. She stated she was able to get away when the person who was going to drive her to work arrived.

Just one month later, on February 21, 2020, the same woman reported to Bryan police officers that Lovings had again strangled her the day before, on January 20, 2020. The woman reported that Lovings became angry about one of her co-workers driving her to work and slapped her in the face. She said the defendant grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into a towel rack in the bathroom. She again stated that she could not breathe during the assault. Officers noted visible scratches and bruises on her shoulders, chest, and neck.

Following his arrest for these offenses, Judge Kenny Elliot issued conditions of bond stating that Lovings could not possess a firearm, have any contact with the victim of the offense, or commit any act of domestic violence. Lovings was arrested in January 2022 after violating those bond conditions. College Station police officers received a call that Lovings had assaulted his new girlfriend. Lovings also violated those conditions by possessing a firearm and contacting the victim of his previous assaults.

Lovings has no previous felony convictions but had previously been convicted of Assault Family Violence and Interference with an Emergency Call.

Assistant district attorney Amy Eades issued the following statement: “This defendants repeated assaults demonstrated his disregard for the safety and peace of the women in his life. No person should have to live in fear and no person should have to stand against domestic violence alone. The professionalism and diligence of the Bryan Police Department and College Station Police Department was the intervention needed to keep these victims and our community safe.”