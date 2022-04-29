Four Brazos County Commissioners Table The County Judge’s Proposal To Add A Fuel Surcharge To Some Vehicle Tows

A proposal from Brazos County judge Duane Peters to allow towing companies to add a fuel charge for the next six months on some tows was tabled.

During Tuesday’s commission meeting, Peters was the only vote against the motion made by commissioner Irma Cauley to wait until after holding a workshop on May 5 to discuss raising the base rate for the first time in many years.

Peters proposal calls for temporarily raising non-consent tows in unincorporated areas of Brazos County to $250 dollars for light tows, $350 for medium duty, and $500 dollars for heavy duty tows.

