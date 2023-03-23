Four Arrested After Large Fight Involving Gunfire

Four people were arrested Wednesday night after a large fight involving gunfire at The Pearl apartments on Harvey Road.

According to College Station police tweets, 911 calls started coming in around 9:30 p.m.

Officers located several people involved in the fight and one victim was treated at the scene after being struck by shrapnel from the gunshots.

April Renee Cyrus of College Station, Comelia Lashaun Lewis of College Station and Nayirah Desha Cross were charged with Disorderly Conduct Fighting.

Carl Rush Bolden was charged with Disorderly Conduct Gesture.

According to CSPD tweets, officers and detectives are working to identify the shooter and any others involved in this fight. More charges are likely to follow.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact CSPD.