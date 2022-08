Former Texas A&M running back Greg Hill will be inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame next week.

Hill played for the Aggies from 1991-93, becoming the fastest running back in conference history to reach 2,000 career yards.

He was taken 25th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1994 NFL draft.

His induction is set to take place next Tuesday at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco.