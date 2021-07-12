Former Teacher’s Aide Who Admits To Indecent Sexual Contact With Two Elementary Students Is Placed On Probation After Spending Less Than Two Months In Jail

A former teacher’s aide who admitted to indecent sexual contact with two Bryan elementary school students is now on ten years probation after spending almost two months in the Brazos County jail.

41 year old Asael Paniagua committed the crimes in 2007 and 2009. The victims reported what happened in 2014. Later that year, he was arrested and indicted.

After six and a half years and 11 trial dates, Paniagua and the district attorney’s office reached a plea agreement.

Assistant district attorney Kara Comte said they spoke with three victims prior to the plea, all were aware of the plea agreement, and two of the victims were in the courtroom at the time of the plea.

Comte said “One of the things that played into our decision in this case is that he did not have a criminal history prior to these charges coming to light.” “These are what we call delayed outcry cases, meaning essentially we were left with no physical evidence of the offense and strictly relying on the word of the victims at the time.”

Comte says delays included Paniagua changing lawyers and the pandemic.

Comte says the plea agreement required Paniagua to give guilty pleas. The prosecutor says that can create a lot of healing that a victim might not otherwise get.

Paniagua is also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and to have no contact with the victims. Comte says failing to register and/or failing to comply with those requirements can result in a new felony charge.

And Comte says if Paniagua violates probation in any way, he faces the maximum of 20 years in prison.

In March 2014, WTAW News reported Paniagua’s arrest. Thanks to an anonymous WTAW listener for sending us court paperwork about the disposition of the case that took place earlier this year.

Click below for comments from Kara Comte, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Prosecutor talks about a plea agreement of a local educator who admits to indecent sexual contact with two Bryan elementary school students” on Spreaker.