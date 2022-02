Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has sued the NFL and three of its teams, alleging racial discrimination.

Flores claims he was wrongly fired by Miami last month, and that his interview processes with the Denver Broncos in 2019 and the New York Giants this offseason showed racial bias.

Flores spent three seasons with the Dolphins, leading them to a 24-25 overall record, including back-to-back winning campaigns his last two years.