A former employee of College Station’s Kroger store tells College Station police he took more than $150,000 dollars in cash during a three month period.

That’s according to the CSPD arrest report where 20 year old Richard Wang was charged with theft.

A Kroger official told officers Tuesday that they had security video showing Wang took $40,400 dollars.

Wang remained in jail Wednesday morning in lieu of an $8,000 thousand dollar bond.