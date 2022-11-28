Former Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson Grants An Exception To His Public Speaker Policy For Political Opponent Patrick Giammalva

Before the Bryan city council voted on November 14 to bring a movie theater and bowling alley to Midtown Park, the park’s primary opponent was escorted out of the building for being disruptive.

Patrick Giammalva, who opposed the conversion of the former municipal golf course to Midtown Park, returned three days later to the council’s last meeting where Andrew Nelson presided as mayor.

Nelson, who was arguably the strongest supporter of Midtown Park, granted an exception to his policy by allowing Giammalva to speak on an item not on the agenda.

Giammalva was applauded after thanking individual councilmen, including Nelson, and appointed city officials.

Earlier this month, Giammalva lost his bid to become a Bryan councilman. Before that, Giammalva was unsuccessful in his bid to unseat Nelson as mayor.

Click below for comments from the November 17, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

