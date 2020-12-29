Former A’s pitcher Mengden signs with team in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) _ Daniel Mengden is set to pitch in South Korea next season after agreeing to a $725,000, one-year contract with the Kia Tigers. The right-hander spent the past five seasons with the Oakland Athletics, going 17-20 with a 4.64 ERA in 48 starts and 12 relief appearances. He was 0-1 with a 3.65 ERA in four games, including one start, during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Mengden struck out 10 and walked seven over 12 1/3 innings for the AL West champions after returning from surgery in February to shave a small spur off his pitching elbow.