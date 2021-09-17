Former Aggie Student Reunited with Family

After seven months of being separated, a woman is reunited with her family with the help of Congressman Pete Sessions and his office.

Last May, a staff member in Congressman Pete Sessions’s office met with Karumi Duran’s husband to discuss her case.

Duran, a DACA recipient since 2013, had been denied a return to the U.S. after a failed interview at the U.S. Consulate General Ciudad Juarez in Mexico.

Sessions’s office continued to work on the case, and eventually an interview was scheduled and her visa was approved.

She returned to Texas on September 9th, finally reunited with her one year old baby girl, husband and family.

Duran says she wants to share her story because this is not something anyone should have to go through.

“It was really, really hard to maintain happy and positive, but I knew with Pete Sessions and my lawyer, they were keeping me hopeful and I thought maybe we can do this, we can do this,” says Duran.

Duran graduated from Texas A&M in 2018 and now lives and teaches in Tyler.

Click below to hear Pete Sessions and Karumi Duran visiting with media.

News release from the office of Congressman Pete Sessions:

