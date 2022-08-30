Former Aggie QB Mond Released by Vikings

Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond has been released by the Minnesota Vikings, according to a report by Tom Pelissero.

Mond spent just one season with the franchise, completing 2-of-3 pass attempts for 5 yards.

The San Antonio, TX native was a four-year starter for the Aggies (2017-2020), and holds the all-time program records for career passing TDs (71), passing yards (9,661), completions (801), attempts (1,358) and total offense (11,269).

As a senior, Mond led the Maroon & White to a 9-1 record, an Orange Bowl win and a No. 4 final AP ranking, the program’s highest since 1939.

He was taken in the 3rd round (66th overall ) by Minnesota in the 2020 NFL draft.