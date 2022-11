CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Former University of Texas standout D’Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards and a touchdown as the Carolina Panthers downed the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night, 25-15.

Carolina never trailed in the game, despite two touchdown passes from Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 3-7 overall and 2-3 under interim head coach Steve Wilks.

Atlanta falls to 4-6.