Five Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty This Week To A Fourth DWI

A Bryan man convicted in Brazos County district court this week after pleading guilty to his fourth DWI had a blood alcohol more than four times the legal limit.

53 year old John Campbell was sentenced to five years in prison following a guilty plea.

He was arrested April 21st after rolling his pickup on Highway 21 near Kurten.

According to the district attorney’s office, Campbell’s court ordered blood sample showed a blood alcohol level of .339.

At the time of the crash, Campbell was awaiting trial on a DWI charge from 2018. The DA’s office dismissed that case because Campbell’s blood alcohol level was under the legal limit.

Prosecutors say Campbell admitted his guilt in the 2018 case, and it was taken into consideration in his punishment from his arrest in April.