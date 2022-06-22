Five Drivers Injured Following Crashes In West And South College Station

Three drivers were taken to the hospital following a crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 6 near Santa’s Wonderland. DPS reports the driver of a pickup, which began a chain reaction in the southbound lanes, had suspected major injuries. The other drivers had suspected minor injuries. According to a DPS news release, the driver of the pickup failed to control their speed approaching a construction zone and rear ended a car, which then struck a SUV. The crash affected traffic from shortly before 3 and 4:30 p.m.

A three vehicle crash Wednesday morning at Holleman and Harvey Mitchell Parkway involved a dump truck, a Texas A&M bus, and a car. College Station police report the driver of the northbound dump truck was ticketed after running a red light and striking the westbound bus. The bus then hit a southbound car. The bus had no passengers. The driver of the bus and the car were treated for non-incapacitating injuries. Thanks to a WTAW listener texting 979-695-1620 who reported the collision.