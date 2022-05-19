Fisher Responds to Comments From Alabama’s Nick Saban, Calls Former Boss a “Narcissist”

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher held an emergency press conference Thursday morning to address disparaging comments made by Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Saban, speaking to a crowd at a World Games event in Birmingham Wednesday night, said A&M bought every recruit in its top-ranked 2022 recruiting class.

Fisher called Saban a “narcissist” and said reporters should look into his past as a head coach.

Fisher, who served on Saban’s staff at LSU from 2000-2004, says he is disassociating himself from his former boss.

Audio from the press conference can be heard during the 5 o’clock news hour on 1620/94.5 WTAW and radioaggieland.com.