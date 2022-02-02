Fisher Calls Doubters “Clown Acts” at Signing Day Press Conference

Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher says those insinuating that his program used NIL money to sign its 2022 recruiting class are “clown acts”.

Fisher, speaking with the media at a press conference Wednesday afternoon, said this year’s historic class was the result of hard work done by his staff, players and the university.

The Aggies have inked the highest ranked recruiting class ever, according to 247.

In early January, an anonymous Oklahoma message board user named “SlicedBread” posted that A&M boosters had spent between “$25 million and $30 million” to bring in recruits to Aggieland.

That number has since been alluded to by national writers, school administrators and opposing coaches, including Alabama’s Nick Saban and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin.

Fisher and the Aggies rounded out this year’s recruiting class by inking 5-star defensive end Shemar Stewart and blue chip defensive back Jacoby Matthews on Wednesday.

