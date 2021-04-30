First Round of the NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

BYU QB Zach Wilson went second overall to the New York Jets, followed by North Dakota State signal caller Trey Lance to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Dallas Cowboys traded down two spots to No. 12, where they nabbed Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons, who opted out in 2020, played in 13 games for the Nittany Lions in ’19, collecting 109 tackles and five sacks.

The Houston Texans didn’t have a first rounder this year, nor do they have a second.