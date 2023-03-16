First Permit Is Issued To Export Water Outside The Boundaries Of The Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District

The source of groundwater for the cities of Bryan and College Station will also be used for the first time outside the boundaries of the Brazos Valley groundwater conservation district (BVGCD).

The city of Bryan’s public works director, Jayson Barfknecht, who is on the groundwater district board, shared that during Tuesday’s Bryan city council meeting.

A private water provider received approval to send the water to customers in Travis, Williamson, Bell, and/or Milam counties.

Groundwater district manager Alan Day says the permit holder has three years to start construction. If that happens, the permit is good for 30 years. The groundwater district board was not given a construction timeline.

According to the permit application, water would be exported no later than 2027 and is estimated to continue through 2070.

The permit can be amended or revoked at any time if here is evidence of (1) the owner or operator of the well or well system has operated in violation of their permit, District Rules, or Chapter 36 of the Texas Water Code; or (2) a change in the permit is required to prevent waste and achieve water conservation, minimize as far as practicable the drawdown of the water table or reduction of artesian pressure, lessen interference between wells, or control and prevent subsidence.

Dr. Barfknecht brought up the water export permit while the council approved spending more money for an Austin lawyer that has represented the city of Bryan for decades on issues related to the groundwater district and the city’s wastewater treatment system.