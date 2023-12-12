First Ever Decorated Christmas Tree Auction Benefiting St. Joseph Health Foundation

Decorated Christmas trees at St. Joseph Health hospitals in Bryan, College Station, Caldwell, and Madisonville have more than one purpose.

42 trees, which were decorated by hospital employees, are being auctioned.

The first time fundraiser benefits the St. Joseph Foundation, which serves the Brazos Valley.

Click HERE to be directed to the online auction webpage.

News release from St. Joseph Health:

St. Joseph Health is excited to spread holiday cheer in a fun, new way this year! St. Joseph Health team members across the Brazos Valley decorated Christmas trees, and those trees are now up for auction.

Christmas trees were provided to each department wanting to participate in the tree-decorating contest, and then the teams were allowed to decorate the trees however they chose. The teams were very creative and created beautiful, humorous, traditional and unique trees. Truly, no two are alike.

Trees are on display at St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital, College Station Hospital, Burleson Hospital, and Madison Hospital, and the community is invited to come view trees through Thursday, December 14.

All proceeds from the Christmas tree auction will stay in the Brazos Valley and will benefit St. Joseph Health directly through the St. Joseph Health Foundation.

St. Joseph Health hopes the community enjoys viewing the trees.