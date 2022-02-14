First City Of College Station Tourism Director, Who Was The Last Director Of The Former Bryan/College Station Convention And Visitors Bureau Moves To Texas A&M Athletics

The city of College Station is looking for a new tourism director.

Kindra Fry, who became the city’s first tourism after director and was the last person to lead the now defunct convention and visitor’s bureau, is with Texas A&M athletics.

An athletic department spokesman says Fry is an assistant athletic director for special event services.

She will be recruiting a variety of events to Aggie sports facilities that includes concerts, career fairs, meetings, conferences, banquets, and sports championships.

The city of College Station website has a job posting for the next tourism manager.

Statement from Texas A&M athletics:

Kindra Fry has joined Athletics as the Asst. AD for Special Event Services. The Assistant Athletic Director for Special Event Services is responsible for developing the strategy for securing and servicing a variety of third-party special events including concerts, career fairs, meetings, conferences, banquets, and sporting events/championships. The position will establish and maintain relationships with local civic leaders, area convention and visitors’ bureaus, state and national associations and sport commissions and governing bodies to promote the benefits of holding events in Texas A&M Athletics facilities. Community partnerships will be key to success. This position will be responsible for the organization and coordination of all special events, and third-party rentals conducted at Texas A&M Athletic Department facilities.