First Brazos County Jury Trial Since February Ends In Guilty Verdict From A 2017 Bryan Shooting

The first jury trial in Brazos County district court since February is a criminal case that ends in a guilty verdict.

The jury took 50 minutes to convict a Bryan man in a shooting that took place in July 2017.

33 year old Justin Byrd was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon outside a Bryan apartment complex.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of wounds to the left side of his neck and below his right chest and forearm.

The day after the jury verdict, the trial judge sentenced Byrd to 75 years. Byrd sought the minimum punishment of 25 years and prosecutors sought the maximum, which is life in prison.

The new sentence won’t start until Byrd completes his federal sentence for the armed robbery of a Houston area convenience store.