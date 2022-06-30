Fireworks Reminders From Brazos County’s Deputy Emergency Management Director

Fireworks in Brazos County, outside of city limits, are legal.

But Brazos County deputy emergency management director Jason Ware says it is dangerous to shoot fireworks due to the continuing drought.

His suggestions include having a water source nearby, not shooting fireworks from or towards tall grass or hay fields, and discarding trash generated by fireworks.

The burn ban passed this week by Brazos County commissioners covers controlled burns outside of city limits.

Ware says it takes a separate order to issue a fireworks ban.

Click below for comments from Jason Ware, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Fireworks reminders from Brazos County's deputy management director” on Spreaker.