With the upcoming New Year’s weekend, comes annual fireworks reminders from Aggieland Humane Society.

Operations director Leiha White says if you are planning to set off fireworks to let your neighbors know.

Dogs should be inside, in an interior room, even if they have not had past issues with fireworks.

Have a TV, radio, or smart speaker on in the room where the dog is staying to distract them.

Keep a record of the dog’s identification from their tags and what is included in their microchip.

White invites animal owners to e-mail their pet’s identification to licensing@aggielandhumane.org, which will be put into the shelter’s database.

If your pet becomes missing, White says to check the lost and found section on their website.

White says if your pet has been missing for more than three days, also check the adoptables page on their website.

Click below for comments from Leiha White’s visit on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs on December 29, 2022.

Listen to “Fireworks reminders from Aggieland Humane Society” on Spreaker.