Filing Continues For November City Council And School Board Elections In College Station And Bryan

The filing period is underway for Bryan and College Station city council and school board positions for the November 8 general election.

As of Wednesday morning, August 17:

Filing for Bryan mayor were Bobby Gutierrez, Brent Hairston, and Mike Southerland.

Filing for Bryan council in single member district one was Paul Torres.

Filing for Bryan council in single member district two were Ray Arrington and Rafael Pena.

Filing for Bryan council in single member district three were Doris Machinski and Jared Salvato.

Filing for Bryan council in single member district five were A.J. Renold and Kyle Schumann.

Filing for the Bryan council place six at large seat was Kevin Boriskie.

Filing for College Station mayor were Rick Robison and current councilman John Nichols.

Filing for College Station city council place one were Mark Smith and Aron Collins.

Filing for College Station city council place two was William Wright.

Filing for College Station city council place five was Bob Yancy.

The College Station ISD school board has three positions up for election this year. All three incumbents have filed Monday. Board president Jeff Horak and vice president Joshua Benn are seeking a second term. Kimberly McAdams, who is seeking a third term, is opposed for the place five position by Michael Martinez and Morgan Mangan.

The Bryan ISD website states three incumbents have filed for reelection, Felicia Benford in single member district one, David Stasny in single member district place three and Fran Duane in single member district place five. Stasny is opposed for the SMD 3 seat by Alton Burton.

In addition to the regularly scheduled openings, where the filing deadline is August 22, two special elections are also scheduled for November 8.

In College Station, filing for council place five continues through August 25 at 6:00 p.m.

In Bryan, there will also be a special election for to fill a vacancy for the single member district three council position. That filing deadline is August 25.