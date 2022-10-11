Fight Involving Multiple People At A Bryan City Park Ends With Two Arrests

Four Bryan police officers responding to a fight involving multiple people last Saturday night at Sadie Thomas Park ended with the arrests of two Bryan men.

21 year old Paul Parnell, who is on probation for resisting arrest almost two years ago, is out of jail after posting bond on a new charge of obstructing officers as they were taking the other man into custody.

17 year old Michael Gerome Williams was charged with resisting arrest. According to the BPD arrest report, it took four officers to place Williams in handcuffs. Before being placed in handcuffs, Williams is accused of slapping an officer’s arm loud enough that it was heard by another officer.

Both arrests report made no reference to anyone requiring medical assistance for any injuries.