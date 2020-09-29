Federal officials were in College Station Monday to tour FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, where a COVID-19 vaccine will be mass produced.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, M.D., M.P.H.; Eric D. Hargan, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services; and U.S. Representative Bill Flores (TX-17) spoke to local media after touring the facility.

The three officials discussed Operation Warp Speed, the coronavirus vaccine timeline, best practices for preventing the spread, and more.

Listen to “Federal Officials Tour FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies” on Spreaker.