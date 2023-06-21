Feasibility Study Results Of A $9 Million Dollar Renovation Of Brazos County’s Administration Building

Brazos County commissioners are looking at a $9 million dollar renovation of the county’s administration building.

Purchasing agent Charles Wendt shared results of a feasibility study during the commission’s May 23rd meeting that focuses on two areas.

The more expensive portion would convert the former church sanctuary from one floor to two floors.

The project also renovates the building’s north wing for the county’s human resources office and add restrooms.

Click HERE to read and download the feasibility study presentation that was given during the May 23, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the May 23, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners receive results of a feasibility study to renovate the administration building” on Spreaker.