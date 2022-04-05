Fatality Crash on Highway 30 Leaves One Dead

News release from Texas Department of Public Safety:

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on state Highway 30, approximately .15 miles South of College Station

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that on April 2, at approximately 9:20 p.m., a 2018 Nissan passenger car was traveling westbound. A 2016 Jeep SUV and a 2020 Kia SUV were traveling eastbound.

The Nissan attempted to pass an unidentified vehicle traveling westbound by traveling into the eastbound lane where it side-swiped the Jeep. The Nissan went into a side skid and was then struck on the passenger side by the Kia.

The driver of the Nissan, Marissa Minor, 21, of Bryan, was pronounced deceased on the scene of the crash by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Kenny Elliott.

The driver of the Jeep and the passenger were uninjured.

The driver of the Kia and three minor passengers were taken to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time.