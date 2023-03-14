Expansion Update Of The George H.W. Bush Library & Museum Presented To The College Station City Council

An expansion of the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum was presented during the last College Station city council meeting.

The CEO of the George and Barbara Bush Foundation, Max Angerholzer, said the project is on schedule to open in June of 2024, following the centennial of the birth of the 41st president.

The size of the addition, which Angerholzer compared to the Kyle Field Hall of Champions, will include the Union Pacific locomotive No. 4141 and a retired Marine One helicopter used by Bush.

The building, which will serve as a gateway to the current museum and library, can host 1,500 people for an event.

There will be no admission charge, and the new building will be available for private functions.

Click HERE to read and download images of the expansion project, provided by the George and Barbara Bush Foundation, during the March 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the March 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Listen to “College Station city council receives an update on the expansion at the George H.W. Bush Library & Museum” on Spreaker.