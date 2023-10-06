EXHIBITION PREVIEW: vs. HCU

Credit to Ben Rikard | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies will open the fall baseball exhibition schedule with a game on Friday against the HCU Huskies on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is slated for 5:00 p.m.

Admission to the exhibition game is free to the public with gates scheduled to open at 4 p.m. The extra-inning affair will include concessions being open for fans to partake in gameday fare.

With the game set for the night prior to Texas A&M’s football game vs. Alabama, parking will be on a first-come, first-served basis in Lot 100j. All other parking is encouraged to fill in at Reed Arena.

The fall game, presented by 44 Farms, will allow Aggie fans an opportunity to take their first look at the 2024 squad as the team prepares for its third season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

The Aggies and Huskies met early in the 2023 season at Blue Bell Park with Texas A&M picking up a 23-0 win in only seven innings.