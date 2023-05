Donnis Baggett, Executive Vice President of Texas Press Association, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about The Eagle and the Waco Tribune-Herald reducing their print editions, where Texans are getting their news, the future of news, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Listen to “Executive VP of Texas Press Association on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.