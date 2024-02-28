Empty Bowls Jr. Fundraiser For In-School Food Pantries And Arts Council Children’s Programs Is This Saturday

The annual Empty Bowls Jr. fundraiser for local in-school food pantries and Arts Council of the Brazos Valley children’s programs is Saturday (March 2) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Allen Honda in College Station.

For $10 dollars, you can purchase a ceramic bowl made by Brazos Valley students and teachers and enjoy soup donated by local restaurants and served in a styrofoam cup by volunteers that includes announcers at Bryan Broadcasting stations WTAW, Peace 107, Candy 95, The Zone, and LaJefa 102.7.

Click below to hear comments from Empty Bowls Jr. volunteer Jody Gougler of Consolidated High School, visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia on The Infomaniacs:

Additional information from the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley:

Empty Bowls, Jr. began in 2013 as a way to directly support local in-school food pantries and The Arts Council programs. Students and art educators from more than 25 Brazos Valley schools have created hundreds of handmade, artistic bowls to donate for this event with the purpose of “kids helping kids.” With your help, struggling families can afford to feed their loved ones.

At Empty Bowls, Jr. you can help end hunger, enjoy a variety of entertainment, and view handmade, artist bowls created by Brazos Valley students and teachers. For every $10 donation, receive a bowl and a cup of delicious soup provided by our amazing restaurant sponsors! All proceeds from this event will benefit local in-school pantries and Art Council Children Programs.

