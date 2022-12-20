An Electrical Fire At A&M United Methodist Church Results In Moving The Location Of Holiday Services And Church Offices

An electrical fire Monday afternoon at A&M United Methodist Church has resulted in the relocation of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day services.

According to a post on the church’s Facebook page, power to the church’s sanctuary building will be out for a few weeks.

Upcoming services and church offices have been moved to their Christian Life Center.

The church’s Facebook post stated the fire began as the result of rain water getting to some electrical panels in the basement of the sanctuary building.

There was minimal fire damage, and an assessment is being made of smoke damage.

Christmas Eve services are at 3, 5, 7, 9, and 11 p.m.

Services on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are at 10 a.m.

Original story, December 19 2022:

A church in College Station’s Northgate district was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a fire.

CSFD assistant chief Chris Kelly says there was a fire in a basement electrical room of A&M United Methodist Church.

Someone from the church called 9-1-1 just after two p.m.

Kelly says they used extinguishers to put out the fire…limiting damage to that room.

Smoke filled the rest of the building, and power was cut off.

There were no casualties to occupants or firefighters.

Firefighters cleared the scene just before 3:30 p.m.