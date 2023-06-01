Elder Abuse Awareness Month Proclamation Issued By Brazos County Commissioners

In Brazos County during 2022, there were 222 cases of abuse, neglect, and/or exploitation of elderly and disabled victims.

That is one of the statistics in a proclamation issued during Tuesday’s county commission meeting designating June as elder abuse awareness month.

Click HERE to read and download the proclamation that was issued during the May 30, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Receiving the proclamation, the supervisor of the Bryan office of adult protective services said people “know more about child protective services” and don’t realize that adult protective services “is a real thing”.

Markesha Lamar also said “People hear APS and they think that we come in and we want to take residents out of their homes. But we do what we can to keep them in the community, ensure their safety and provide them with services.”

Click below to hear the proclamation read by county judge Duane Peters and comments from Markesha Lamar.

