The campus of Blinn College in Brenham was under a seek shelter notice Wednesday morning for about 30 minutes.
A Blinn College spokesperson told WTAW News it was after Blinn police received a report of a student with a possible weapon on campus.
The student left campus and was found by police at Jackson Street Park, which is east of the Brenham campus.
The incident remains under what is described as an “active investigation.”
El Colegio De Blinn Ordena Buscar Refugio Durante 30 Minutos
