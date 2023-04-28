Edge Community Dedicates A State Historical Marker

A state historical marker was dedicated Saturday morning in the Edge community northeast of Bryan.

The program included remarks from representatives of the “Friends of Edge Community” organization, Brazos County historical commission chairman Henry Mayo, and county commissioner Chuck Konderla.

Spokeswoman Tori Curry tells WTAW News that this project began before the pandemic and had to start over again after the pandemic.

Curry says “it’s a really big deal for that community and for those families that have been working so hard and that have been in Brazos County since the beginning, since the frontier days.”

She also says the marker “is very important to them that this historical marker is well known, and we don’t want anyone to forget about the community of Edge because it’s a very important part of the Brazos Valley’s history”.

