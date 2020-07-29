Easterwood Airport Hosting A TSA Pre-Check Registration Event

Frequent flyers interested in the TSA’s pre-check priority screening service are invited to enroll at Easterwood Airport.

Easterwood security director Ryan Clements says advance appointments must be made for the event, which is August 4 through 8.

Appointments can be made for new registration or renewals.

Travelers in the pre-check program don’t have to remove shoes, belts, light jackets, laptops or 3-1-1 compliant liquids.

Clements also reports commercial and private aircraft traffic has been on the rebound since the start of the pandemic, which at Easterwood started in January with the first passengers turning from China.

Comments from Ryan Clements, visiting with WTAW's Bill Oliver:

