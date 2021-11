The more than 121,000 registered voters living in the city of College Station are reminded that two weeks of early voting is underway for the city council’s place six seat.

This week’s hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

There are two voting locations, the College Station Utilities training facility on Graham Road and Texas A&M’s memorial student center.

Election day is Tuesday, December 14th.

