Early Voting In Brazos County Starts With Lines

Lines were common as early voting started Tuesday morning.

Brazos County commissioner Irma Cauley relayed a report during their weekly meeting from her son about lines where he was voting.

Click below for comments from Brazos County commissioners Irma Cauley and Nancy Berry and county judge Duane Peters during the October 13, 2020 commission meeting.

A WTAW listener shared a photo of the line outside Arena Hall in north Bryan.

Early voters in Brazos County can cast ballots at one of five locations, the Brazos County Administration Building, Arena Hall in Bryan, Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan, College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, and Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center.

Early voting hours in Brazos County are:

October 13–17 (Tuesday–Saturday) from 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

October 19-23 (Monday–Friday) from 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

October 24 (Saturday) from 7:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

October 25 (Sunday) from 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

October 26-30 (Monday–Friday) from 7:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.