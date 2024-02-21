Early Voting For The March Primary Is Underway

Early voting is underway for the March primary election.

Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock reported the first day turnout was 609 Republicans and 90 Democrats.

In the 2022 spring primary, the Brazos County primary turnout was 16,757 Republicans and 4,740 Democrats.

Heading into this year’s primary, there are 128,691 registered voters in Brazos County.

Early voting hours through Friday, February 23rd, are from eight until five.

Saturday, February 24th, early voting hours are from seven a.m. until seven p.m.

Sunday, February 25th, early voting hours are from ten until four.

And voting hours from February 26th through March 1st are from seven a.m. until seven p.m.

Early voting locations in Brazos County are the elections office, Arena Hall, and Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan, the College Station Utilities facility on Graham Road, and Texas A&M’s memorial student center.

