DWI Arrests After Vehicles Strike A Home And A BTU Truck

A Bryan woman was arrested after driving her SUV into a Bryan house last Thursday night (March 16, 2023). Bryan police charged 32 year old Luz Ledezma with DWI and endangering the lives of a two and a ten year old who were in her vehicle. According to the BPD arrest report, the person living on Brompton Lane…which is between Copperfield and Winchester parks, was preparing to go to bed when he heard the crash. Then the occupant kept the driver from leaving as she was trying to back out. Ledezma is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $15,000 dollars. Online court records show Ledezma has one prior DWI conviction.

A Bryan man arrested was last Thursday night (March 16, 2023) on a DWI charge after the car he was driving rear ended a BTU truck. According to the Bryan police arrest report, two BTU employees repairing a downed power line ran across the street when it looked like the car was not going to stop. 23 year old Victor Lara-Rodriguez of Bryan was taken to jail after an officer smelled alcohol on his breath, he was seen stumbling while walking to a patrol vehicle, and went to the hospital for a court ordered blood sample. Rodriguez was released from jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.