Drivers Charged With Evading Arrest Following Chases With Local Law Enforcement

A Bryan man remains in jail Monday afternoon following his arrest Saturday night for leading a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy on a chase of more than two miles and at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour. According to the deputy’s arrest report, the pursuit began after the deputy attempted to stop a SUV for failing to dim his bright lights. The SUV ran two stop signs and sideswiped a vehicle before the SUV flipped on its side while attempting a turn. The driver, 28 year old Robert Schmitt, crawled out through a passenger side window and was taken to jail on a charge of evading arrest. Bond was set at $10,000 dollars.

It took a Bryan police officer four pages to write their arrest report of their attempt to stop a pickup driven by a Bryan man who was arrested for DWI and evading. This started at 3:30 last Thursday morning, when the officer tried to wake up the driver whose pickup truck was stopped on Boonville Road. After the driver was awakened, he drove away and led BPD officers and Brazos County sheriff’s deputies on a six mile pursuit that included running a red light at Boonville and Briarcrest. The truck was stopped on Highway 30 near Bird Pond Road. The driver, 21 year old Brendan Sweeny, was released after posting bonds totaling $7,000 dollars.