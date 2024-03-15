Drivers Arrested For DWI With Prior Convictions

A box truck on Highway 6 south of College Station rolled over after being rear ended during Thursday afternoon’s (March 14) commute. The driver of a car that rear ended the box truck was arrested for D-W-I with one prior conviction. The D-P-S arrest report says numerous witnesses observed erratic driving just prior to the crash. 24 year old Ashley Jones of High Island, located on Bolivar Peninsula in Galveston County, was arrested after failing sobriety tests. The arrest report does not say if anyone in the box truck was injured. As of Friday afternoon, Jones remained in the Brazos County jail in lieu of a $5,000 dollar bond.

A College Station man is arrested for the third time for D-W-I. That’s after a College Station police officer pulled over a pickup for expired registration Thursday night (March 14). The CSPD arrest report says 46 year old Charles Salyers Jr. was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. Online court records show Salyers pleaded guilty in February 2023 and was ordered to serve 90 days in the county jail for drunk driving that took place in December 2020. Records show his blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at point .277. And a D-W-I arrest in September 2014 was withdrawn after Salyers completed a form of probation called deferred adjudication in February 2017. As of Friday afternoon, Salyers remained in the Brazos County jail in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond.