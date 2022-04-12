Drivers Are Arrested Who Have Multiple Convictions For Not Having A Valid License And Driving While Intoxicated

A College Station police officer stopping a pickup driving without headlights during the midnight hour Saturday morning led to the driver’s arrest on two charges. According to the CSPD arrest report, the driver has five suspensions on her driver’s license. Online court records state she is awaiting two trials on charges of driving without a valid license. And online records show this is the 14th time the driver has been in jail in the last seven years. 53 year old Alisa Starks of College Station is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $16,000 dollars on charges of driving without a valid license and possession of a controlled substance.

A Bryan man remains in jail following his arrest for DWI with three prior convictions. Bryan police responded last Friday night to a truck that hit a utility police west of downtown on 29th Street. The driver, 38 year old Julio Quintero-Salazar, was evaluated by firefighter paramedics before going to jail. Salazar is also being held for immigration authorities.