College Station police responded Thanksgiving night to the report of a car hitting an apartment building multiple times.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the driver’s breath alcohol level was around three times the legal limit at .256 and .238.

45 year old Salvador Lorenzo-Monterrozo of College Station was arrested for DWI with one prior conviction.

As of Monday morning, Monterrozo remained jailed in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond on the DWI charge and a hold for immigration authorities.