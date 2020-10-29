DPS Troopers Investigating Three Crashes In Brazos County In A 21 Hour Period

Two crashes on Highway 21 east of Bryan in under 24 hours resulted in one death and four injuries.

DPS troopers report Thursday morning, a semi rear-ended a Bryan ISD school bus that was stopped with its lights on to pick up a student. The semi then struck a SUV. A BISD spokesman says the bus driver and the one student are both okay after they were checked out at a hospital as a precaution. DPS reports the driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the semi, who was not hurt, received a ticket for undisclosed violations.

Wednesday morning, DPS reported the driver of a two ton pickup lost control on the wet roadway and struck a tree. Neither the driver or a passenger, who are from Madisonville, were wearing seat belts. The driver, 39 year old Luke Wayne Harrison, was killed. The passenger, 23 year old Christopher Lane Thornton, is hospitalized in serious condition.

Wednesday night, there was a fatality crash on FM 2154 south of College Station. DPS has not release details.