DPS Trooper Clocks A Motorcyclist At 167 MPH

A Texas department of public safety (DPS) trooper clocks a motorcycle on the freeway in north Bryan during Monday afternoon’s commute (February 5) going 167 miles per hour.

The trooper also noted in his arrest report that the motorcyclist drove into oncoming traffic and approached school buses head on.

The motorcyclist got off the freeway and while he stopped for traffic at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Beck Street, the trooper used his patrol vehicle to knock down the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was caught following a foot chase.

29 year old Matthew Dennis of Bryan went to jail for the 20th time in 11 years, this time on charges of reckless driving, evading arrest, and possessing methamphetamine.

Online court records show Dennis was sentenced in 2019 to nine years in prison for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Dennis remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $17,000 dollars.