DPS Trooper Chases Stolen Vehicle Through Brazos, Robertson, And Falls Counties

A College Station man is accused of leading a DPS trooper on a chase Tuesday night in a stolen SUV on Highway 6 from near the University Drive exit through Robertson and Falls counties.

According to the trooper’s arrest report, he wanted to stop the SUV after it was going 98 miles per hour, following too closely to another vehicle, and failing to signal lane changes.

During the chase, the SUV ran a red light in Hearne and evaded spike deployments in Robertson and Falls counties.

After the right side tires on the trooper’s patrol vehicle were flattened by the spikes, officers from multiple agencies stopped the SUV near Riesel.

The trooper did transport the driver to the Brazos County jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.

25 year old Ekanta Desai was in jail Thursday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $8,000 dollars.