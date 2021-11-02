DPS Responds To Two Bryan Area Crashes In Ten Minutes And About Two Miles Apart

November 2, 2021 Bill Oliver
Image from the Texas Department of Public Safety's Twitter account.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a Sunday morning crash in Bryan involving a DPS trooper. The preliminary report indicated a trooper making a left turn from Boonville Road to FM 1179 failed to yield the right of way and his patrol SUV struck an oncoming car. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with non incapacitating injuries. The trooper’s name was not released.

Ten minutes before that collision, there was a fatality crash two and a half miles away on FM 1179 near Merka Road. According to the preliminary report, an eastbound SUV failed to stay in its lane at a curve, overcorrected, and rolled. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected and died at the scene. He was identified as 63 year old Mario Juarez of Bryan. A passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.