DPS Responds To Two Bryan Area Crashes In Ten Minutes And About Two Miles Apart

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a Sunday morning crash in Bryan involving a DPS trooper. The preliminary report indicated a trooper making a left turn from Boonville Road to FM 1179 failed to yield the right of way and his patrol SUV struck an oncoming car. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with non incapacitating injuries. The trooper’s name was not released.

Ten minutes before that collision, there was a fatality crash two and a half miles away on FM 1179 near Merka Road. According to the preliminary report, an eastbound SUV failed to stay in its lane at a curve, overcorrected, and rolled. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected and died at the scene. He was identified as 63 year old Mario Juarez of Bryan. A passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.